Who's Playing
Army West Point @ Loyola-Maryland
Current Records: Army West Point 8-7; Loyola-Maryland 5-10
What to Know
The Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds and the Army West Point Black Knights will face off in a Patriot clash at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 5 at Reitz Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Army winning the first 77-74 at home and the Greyhounds taking the second 61-57.
The game between Loyola-Maryland and the American Eagles on Monday was not a total blowout, but with Loyola-Maryland falling 71-55 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.
Meanwhile, Army had enough points to win and then some against the Lafayette Leopards on Monday, taking their contest 82-65.
Loyola-Maryland is now 5-10 while the Black Knights sit at 8-7. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Greyhounds are 30th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14.9 on average. Army has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the fourth fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Reitz Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Loyola-Maryland have won eight out of their last 14 games against Army West Point.
- Feb 02, 2022 - Loyola-Maryland 61 vs. Army West Point 57
- Jan 01, 2022 - Army West Point 77 vs. Loyola-Maryland 74
- Mar 10, 2021 - Loyola-Maryland 67 vs. Army West Point 63
- Feb 19, 2020 - Loyola-Maryland 81 vs. Army West Point 77
- Jan 18, 2020 - Army West Point 81 vs. Loyola-Maryland 80
- Feb 27, 2019 - Army West Point 79 vs. Loyola-Maryland 69
- Jan 12, 2019 - Loyola-Maryland 66 vs. Army West Point 64
- Feb 27, 2018 - Loyola-Maryland 82 vs. Army West Point 79
- Jan 27, 2018 - Loyola-Maryland 79 vs. Army West Point 68
- Jan 02, 2018 - Army West Point 86 vs. Loyola-Maryland 75
- Feb 04, 2017 - Loyola-Maryland 78 vs. Army West Point 63
- Jan 08, 2017 - Army West Point 66 vs. Loyola-Maryland 57
- Feb 06, 2016 - Loyola-Maryland 100 vs. Army West Point 99
- Jan 09, 2016 - Army West Point 73 vs. Loyola-Maryland 59