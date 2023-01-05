Who's Playing

Army West Point @ Loyola-Maryland

Current Records: Army West Point 8-7; Loyola-Maryland 5-10

What to Know

The Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds and the Army West Point Black Knights will face off in a Patriot clash at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 5 at Reitz Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Army winning the first 77-74 at home and the Greyhounds taking the second 61-57.

The game between Loyola-Maryland and the American Eagles on Monday was not a total blowout, but with Loyola-Maryland falling 71-55 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, Army had enough points to win and then some against the Lafayette Leopards on Monday, taking their contest 82-65.

Loyola-Maryland is now 5-10 while the Black Knights sit at 8-7. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Greyhounds are 30th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14.9 on average. Army has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the fourth fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Reitz Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

Reitz Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

Series History

Loyola-Maryland have won eight out of their last 14 games against Army West Point.