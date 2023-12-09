Who's Playing

Kansas State Wildcats @ LSU Tigers

Current Records: Kansas State 7-2, LSU 5-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Kansas State has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Saturday. They will take on the LSU Tigers at 1:30 p.m. ET at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Tuesday, the Wildcats skirted by the Wildcats 72-71 thanks to a clutch jump shot from Tylor Perry with 5 seconds left in the third quarter. That's two games straight that Kansas State has won by exactly a single point.

Arthur Kaluma was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 26 points along with 9 rebounds. Cam Carter was another key contributor, scoring 16 points.

Meanwhile, the Tigers earned a 73-66 win over the Lions on Friday. The win was just what LSU needed coming off of a 80-57 defeat in their prior game.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead LSU to victory, but perhaps none more so than Mike Williams III, who scored 15 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Will Baker, who scored 18 points along with 7 rebounds.

The Wildcats pushed their record up to 7-2 with that win, which was their sixth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 84.8 points per game. As for the Tigers, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 5-3 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Kansas State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like LSU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 35.9 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Kansas State came out on top in a nail-biter against LSU in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, sneaking past 61-59. Will Kansas State repeat their success, or does LSU have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Kansas State won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.