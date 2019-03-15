LSU vs. Florida score: Gators knock off top-seeded Tigers in final second of SEC Tournament quarterfinals
The Gators won in dramatic fashion on Friday to advance to the SEC Tournament semifinals
LSU-Florida never disappoints, does it?
The two programs played for the third time this season on Friday afternoon in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals round, and like the two meetings prior, this one looked destined to go to overtime.
The game went back and forth down the stretch, and was tied 73-all with time quickly winding down. Then, with one second left on the clock, Gators guard Andrew Nembhard stepped up from 3 and buried it, giving Florida its final lead and deciding the final score: 76-73 Gators.
Incredible, right? Even more so was how we wound up here. With 22 seconds remaining, LSU down three points, Tigers star Tremont Waters walked the ball up the court without touching it -- so as to save time on the clock -- but made one critical mistake: He walked it too long. The result was a scramble for the ball, a jump ball and a fortunate turn of events for LSU that awarded it possession.
Seconds later, LSU star Naz Reid buried a triple to tie things at 73-all, part of a 26-point effort for the freshman before he was one-upped by Nembhard.
Nembhard led the way for Florida, not just with the dagger, but also in scoring (20 points) and assists (6) in one of his most complete showings as a Gator. Florida will play the winner of Auburn-South Carolina on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. ET in the SEC semifinals for a shot to advance to the SEC Tournament title game.
