College basketball's postseason is right around the corner, and conferences have already begun adjusting their league tournaments because of complications with the ongoing pandemic. The Atlantic 10 announced Thursday that it is moving its men's tournament up a week to March 3-6, while the West Coast Conference announced that it will adopt a unique seeding formula.

The A-10's reasoning for moving the date of its men's tournament up is to provide "additional play dates and flexibility for the league to adjust to any unforeseen COVID-19 interruption," according to a league announcement.

"Altering our championship dates provides additional time for our student-athletes, coaches, support staff and institutions to adjust to additional COVID-19 protocols in preparation for the A-10 championships and postseason play," A-10 commissioner Bernadette McGlade said. "I am so appreciative to our media partners who have all agreed to adjust our television windows and dates, making this concept work. I also commend the Presidents and Athletic Directors for having the foresight to make this adjustment and allow for the flexibility in the dates of each championship."

The WCC, meanwhile, will seed teams for its league tournament based on their KenPom ranking. The popular analytics-based website is being used to dictate seeding since the league's teams have played an uneven number of games due to disruptions from the pandemic. These are just a couple of the early oddities that have bubbled up as the postseason nears. We'll be tracking each of the conference tournaments here.

2021 conference tournament schedules