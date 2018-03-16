March Madness gambling odds: Betting futures for NCAA Tournament Final Four and champion

Bracket Busted? Start fresh each round and compete for your chance to win a college basketball dream trip. Play Round-by-Round now.

Thursday's games featured some absolute stunners, and the first round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament continues on Friday. If you're curious as to where each team lines up not just with seeding but on the betting side, Bovada has released its college basketball futures odds. It also has put out the odds in each region, with each team's odds slotted below.

What are good value bets to win it all? Xavier is about as good as it gets for a No. 1 seed. Gonzaga is out for the taking when it comes to value. Florida is giving great numbers, if you like a long shot.

If you'd like to take a look at our expert brackets here at CBS Sports, be sure to head over to that page.

[Check out SportsLine's Upset Tournament Bracket here. Their computer simulation correctly predicted nine out of 12 double-digit seed upsets in the first round the past two years.]

Odds to win the 2018 NCAA national title

Villanova +600

Virginia +650

Duke +800

Michigan State +1100

Kansas +1200

Purdue +1200

Cincinnati +1200

Arizona +1200

Michigan +1400

North Carolina +1400

Xavier +1500

Gonzaga +1500

Kentucky +1600

West Virginia +2500

Texas Tech +4000

Tennessee +4000

Wichita State +4000

Missouri +5500

Auburn +6000

Ohio State +8000

Florida +9000

Houston +10000

Providence +10000

Rhode Island +15000

Texas A&M +15000

TCU +15000

Clemson +15000

TCU +15000

Clemson +15000

Miami +15000

Oklahoma +20000

San Diego State +20000

Virginia Tech +20000

Arkansas +25000

Alabama +2000

Davidson +25000

Seton Hall +25000

Texas +25000

Loyola +25000

NC State +25000

Syracuse +25000

Butler +30000

UCLA +30000

Creighton +35000

Florida State +35000

Arizona State +50000

Kansas State +50000

Marshall +50000

Montana +50000

Nevada +50000

New Mexico State +50000

Stephen F. Austin +50000

Wright State +50000

Bucknell +70000

UMBC +100000

Buffalo +100000

Cal State Fullerton +100000

Charleston +100000

Georgia State +100000

Iona +100000

Lipscomb +100000

LIU Brooklyn +100000

Murray State +100000

North Carolina Central +100000

UNC Greensboro +100000

Pennsylvania +100000

Radford +100000

South Dakota State +100000

St. Bonaventure +100000

Texas Southern +100000

Within the regions, you'll find good value with Florida (East), Auburn (Midwest), Miami (South) and Providence (West).

Win the East Region

Villanova EVEN

Purdue +270

West Virginia +650

Texas Tech +800

Wichita State +800

Florida +1800

Virginia Tech +3000

Alabama +4000

Butler +4500

Arkansas +5000

UCLA +5000

St. Bonaventure +7000

Stephen F. Austin +7000

Murray State +10000

Cal State Fullerton +10000

Marshall +10000

LIU Brooklyn +20000

Radford +20000

Win the Midwest

Duke +180

Michigan State +230

Kansas +250

Auburn +800

TCU +1400

Clemson +1500

Rhode Island +2800

Seton Hall +3000

Oklahoma +6000

NC State +6500

Arizona State +8000

New Mexico State +8000

Syracuse +8000

Bucknell +9000

Charleston +9000

Iona +15000

Pennsylvania +15000

Win the South

Virginia +125

Cincinnati +270

Arizona +350

Tennessee +600

Kentucky +750

Nevada +3000

Miami +3000

Creighton +5000

Kansas State +7500

Texas +7500

Davidson +9000

Loyola +9000

Buffalo +10000

Wright State +10000

Georgia State +20000

UMBC +20000

With the West

North Carolina +300

Gonzaga +325

Michigan +350

Xavier +400

Ohio State +1100

Houston +1200

Texas A&M +1200

Missouri +1400

Florida State +2600

Providence +3300

San Diego State +5000

South Dakota State +6000

Lipscomb +10000

Montana +10000

UNC Greensboro +10000

Texas Southern +20000

North Carolina Central +20000