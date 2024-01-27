Halftime Report

Their last head-to-head on January 6th was close, and so far it looks like that's how Marquette and Seton Hall will finish this one. Marquette has jumped out to a quick 30-29 lead against Seton Hall.

Marquette entered the matchup having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Seton Hall step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Seton Hall Pirates @ Marquette Golden Eagles

Current Records: Seton Hall 13-7, Marquette 14-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $24.00

What to Know

Seton Hall has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Seton Hall Pirates and the Marquette Golden Eagles will face off in a Big East battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Fiserv Forum. Coming off a loss in a game Seton Hall was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Last Wednesday, the Pirates were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 67-63 to the Friars.

Despite their loss, Seton Hall saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Al-Amir Dawes, who scored 26 points along with three steals, was perhaps the best of all. Those 26 points set a new season-high mark for him. The team also got some help courtesy of Isaiah Coleman, who scored 11 points along with five rebounds.

Even though they lost, Seton Hall were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Providence only pulled down eight offensive rebounds.

Meanwhile, Marquette waltzed into their game Wednesday with two straight wins but they left with three. They walked away with an 86-73 victory over the Blue Demons.

Marquette's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Oso Ighodaro, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 12 rebounds. Ighodaro set a new season high mark in assists with six. Tyler Kolek was another key contributor, scoring 22 points along with seven assists.

The Pirates' defeat dropped their record down to 13-7. As for the Golden Eagles, their win bumped their record up to 14-5.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Seton Hall have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Marquette, though, as they've been averaging only 33.4 rebounds per game. Given Seton Hall's sizeable advantage in that area, Marquette will need to find a way to close that gap.

Seton Hall skirted past Marquette 78-75 in their previous meeting on January 6th. The rematch might be a little tougher for Seton Hall since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Marquette is a big 9-point favorite against Seton Hall, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 146 points.

Series History

Seton Hall has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Marquette.