Who's Playing

St. John's Red Storm @ Marquette Golden Eagles

Current Records: St. John's 14-9, Marquette 17-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

St. John's has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Marquette Golden Eagles will face off in a Big East battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Fiserv Forum. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

St. John's was the big favorite in their most recent matchup, and for good reason. They took their matchup at home on Tuesday with ease, bagging a 85-57 win over the Blue Demons. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up ten more assists than your opponent, as St. John's did.

St. John's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Daniss Jenkins, who scored 14 points. Jordan Dingle was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with five rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, Marquette put the finishing touches on their seventh blowout victory of the season on Saturday. They claimed a resounding 91-57 win over the Hoyas on the road. Winning may never get old, but Marquette sure is getting used to it with their sixth in a row.

Among those leading the charge was Kam Jones, who went 7 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 31 points and 0 assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Tyler Kolek, who scored 17 points along with eight assists.

The Red Storm's victory bumped their record up to 14-9. As for the Golden Eagles, they are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last ten matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 17-5 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. St. John's hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77 points per game. However, it's not like Marquette struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.5 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

St. John's and the Golden Eagles were neck-and-neck in their previous meeting back in January, but the Red Storm came up empty-handed after a 73-72 defeat. Can St. John's avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Marquette has won 8 out of their last 10 games against St. John's.