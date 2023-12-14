Who's Playing

St. Thomas Tommies @ Marquette Golden Eagles

Current Records: St. Thomas 6-4, Marquette 8-2

What to Know

St. Thomas has quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will head out on the road to face off against the Marquette Golden Eagles at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Fiserv Forum. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

St. Thomas had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 9.5 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Sunday. They strolled past the Cougars with points to spare, taking the game 66-50. Winning is a bit easier when you nail eight more threes than your opponent, as St. Thomas did.

Marquette has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five matchups by 19 points or more this season. They blew past the Fighting Irish 78-59. The team accrued 52 points in the first half and coasted on those for the victory.

Marquette relied on the efforts of Oso Ighodaro, who scored 20 points, and Tyler Kolek, who scored 17 points along with seven assists and seven rebounds.

The Tommies are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 6-4 record this season. As for the Golden Eagles, they pushed their record up to 8-2 with that win, which was their 16th straight at home dating back to last season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: St. Thomas haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.2 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Marquette struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Odds

Marquette is a big 25.5-point favorite against St. Thomas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Golden Eagles, as the game opened with the Golden Eagles as a 24-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 140 points.

