Who's Playing

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers @ Marquette Golden Eagles

Current Records: Western Kentucky 19-11, Marquette 23-8

How To Watch

What to Know

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and the Marquette Golden Eagles are set to clash at 2:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in a Conference USA postseason contest. Western Kentucky is no doubt hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.

Western Kentucky earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Saturday. They walked away with a 78-71 victory over the Miners.

Western Kentucky can attribute much of their success to Don McHenry, who scored 25 points along with five rebounds and four steals. Another player making a difference was Babacar Faye, who almost dropped a double-double on nine points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Marquette found out the hard way on Saturday. They took a 73-57 bruising from the Huskies. Marquette has struggled against UConn recently, as their contest on Saturday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

The Hilltoppers' victory bumped their record up to 22-11. As for the Golden Eagles, their defeat dropped their record down to 25-9.

Western Kentucky is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Those interested in the spread don't face an easy decision since they are 18-10 and Marquette is 6-6.

Odds

Marquette is a big 14-point favorite against Western Kentucky, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The over/under is 158.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.