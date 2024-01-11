Who's Playing

Michigan Wolverines @ Maryland Terrapins

Current Records: Michigan 6-9, Maryland 9-6

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland TV: Fox Sports 1

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Maryland is 2-8 against Michigan since February of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. Both teams will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Xfinity Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Sunday, it was a hard-fought match, but the Terrapins had to settle for a 65-62 loss against the Golden Gophers. Maryland has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Julian Reese, who scored 14 points along with nine rebounds and three blocks. Another player making a difference was Jahmir Young, who scored 20 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Michigan's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their fourth straight loss. They took a 79-73 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Nittany Lions. Michigan didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Like Michigan, they lost despite seeing results from several players. Terrance Williams II led the charge by scoring 24 points along with five rebounds. Those 24 points set a new season-high mark for him. The team also got some help courtesy of Nimari Burnett, who scored ten points along with six assists and six rebounds.

The Terrapins' loss dropped their record down to 9-6. As for the Wolverines, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost seven of their last nine matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-9 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Maryland have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Michigan struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.7 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking forward, Maryland is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. The pair have had problems against the spread this season as they are both 5-10.

Odds

Maryland is a solid 6-point favorite against Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Terrapins, as the game opened with the Terrapins as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 140.5 points.

Series History

Michigan has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Maryland.