Maryland vs. Illinois odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 7 predictions from model on 33-15 run

The Maryland Terrapins will put a five-game winning streak on the line on Friday evening with a difficult road trip within the Big Ten schedule. Mark Turgeon's team will square off against a quality Illinois Fighting Illini team in prime time, with all eyes on this conference clash. However, the Terrapins enter Friday's matchup having won just two of their last seven road games. The Fighting Illini, meanwhile, have won each of their last seven games at home.

Tip-off is at 8 p.m. ET at the State Farm Center. Sportsbooks list the Fighting Illini as three-point home favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 130 in the latest Maryland vs. Illinois odds.

Maryland vs. Illinois spread: Illinois -3

Maryland vs. Illinois over-under: 130 points

Maryland vs. Illinois money line: Illinois -158, Maryland +135

MD: The Terrapins are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games.

ILL: The Fighting Illini are 5-3 against the spread in their last eight contests.

Why Maryland can cover

The model knows that winning on the road in the Big Ten is difficult, but Maryland has a number of strengths to exploit. The Terrapins are strong offensively, including a high number of free throw attempts and impressive shooting at the line. In fact, Maryland is knocking down 73.8 percent of its shots from the charity stripe. Maryland is also quite good on the offensive glass and, against an Illinois team that hardly ever forces turnovers, the Terrapins should have success in ball security.

Defensively, the visitors are absolutely tremendous, ranking near the top of the heap nationally in several categories. Maryland is excellent at avoiding fouls and contesting at the rim, producing one of the highest blocked shot rates in the land. The Terrapins are only average in defending the three-point arc but, with Illinois having documented struggles from the perimeter, Maryland can tailor its defense to highlight its stronger points.

Why Illinois can cover

Even so, the Terrapins aren't a lock to cover the Maryland vs. Illinois spread. The model realizes that Illinois has been a very good team at home this season, dropping only one game on its home floor. The Fighting Illini are very effective on the offensive end, with elite offensive rebounding playing a large role. Illinois enters Friday's matchup averaging 12.68 offensive rebounds per game, which ranks 27th nationally. Those extra possessions fuel an efficient offense, even if Illinois isn't a great shooting team.

On the other end, Maryland also struggles to shoot from the perimeter, ranking outside the top 200 in the country in effective field goal percentage. On top of that, Illinois does a good job defending three-pointers, and Maryland makes only a paltry 31.6 percent of its attempts from long distance on the season.

How to make Maryland vs. Illinois picks

