The new Overtime Elite professional high school basketball program has landed its first commitments as the program announced Friday that five-star twin brothers Matt and Ryan Bewley have signed with the startup initiative. Both are 6-foot-9 power forwards from the graduating class of 2023 who are expected to be eligible for the 2024 NBA Draft.

The Bewley brothers, who have been playing for West Oaks Academy in Orlando, Florida, are ranked No. 2 and No. 16, respectively, by the 247Sports Composite for the class of rising high school juniors. By joining the Overtime Elite program, the Bewley brothers are giving the well-backed program an early boost to its national profile.

Overtime Elite, which will be coached by former UConn coach Kevin Ollie, is offering top high school prospects six-figure salaries and additional financial incentives as well as educational benefits to join. Those who participate will sacrifice collegiate eligibility and instead focus on preparing for the professional ranks while playing games against teams within the program as well as in "external competitions against international teams," according to its website.

Run by former NBA senior vice president Aaron Ryan, Overtime Elite counts the likes of Carmelo Anthony and Jay Williams among its board of directors. Up to 30 players will be part of the program, which is based in Atlanta. Any Overtime Elite player who does not pursue a professional playing career will be eligible for up to $100,000 covering college tuition.

Players will have the opportunity to profit off their name, image and likeness, and will be provided health coverage and disability insurance to protect against injuries that may impact their professional aspirations.