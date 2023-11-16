Who's Playing

Longwood Lancers @ Md.-E. Shore Hawks

Current Records: Longwood 1-1, Md.-E. Shore 0-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: William P Hytche Athletic Center -- Princess Anne, Maryland

William P Hytche Athletic Center -- Princess Anne, Maryland

What to Know

The Md.-E. Shore Hawks will be playing in front of their home fans against the Longwood Lancers at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at William P Hytche Athletic Center. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, both teams will really light up the scoreboard.

Last Saturday, the Hawks strolled past the Highlanders with points to spare, taking the game 83-65. The win was just what Md.-E. Shore needed coming off of a 85-65 defeat in their prior matchup.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 24 to 4 on the offensive boards, a fact Longwood proved on Saturday. They blew past the Seahawks, posting a 95-43 win at home. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 53-22.

Their wins bumped the Hawks to 1-1 and the Lancers to 1-1.

Md.-E. Shore is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 15-8-2 record against the spread.

Md.-E. Shore was pulverized by Longwood 85-55 in their previous matchup back in November of 2019. Will Md.-E. Shore have more luck at home instead of on the road? Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Longwood is a big 9-point favorite against Md.-E. Shore, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Lancers, as the game opened with the Lancers as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 138.5 points.

Series History

Longwood has won both of the games they've played against Md.-E. Shore in the last 5 years.

Nov 12, 2019 - Longwood 85 vs. Md.-E. Shore 55

Nov 13, 2018 - Longwood 66 vs. Md.-E. Shore 63

Injury Report for Md.-E. Shore

Injury Report for Longwood

Trey Hicks: Game-Time Decision (Knee)

No Injury Information