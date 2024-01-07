Who's Playing

SMU Mustangs @ Memphis Tigers

Current Records: SMU 10-4, Memphis 12-2

How To Watch

What to Know

Memphis and SMU are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in an American Athletic battle at 5:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at FedExForum. Both teams are coming into the match red-hot, with Memphis sitting on seven straight wins and SMU on four.

Tulsa typically has all the answers at home, but on Thursday Memphis proved too difficult a challenge. Not to be outdone by the Golden Hurricane, they got past the Golden Hurricane on a last-second jump shot. The over/under was set at 153 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Jaykwon Walton and Nae'Qwan Tomlin were among the main playmakers for Memphis as the former scored 11 points along with six rebounds and five steals and the latter scored 17 points along with seven rebounds. Those five steals set a new season-high mark for him.

Meanwhile, the Mustangs rang in the new year with a 66-54 win over the 49ers on Tuesday.

SMU got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Samuell Williamson out in front who scored 12 points along with six rebounds. Tyreek Smith was another key contributor, scoring nine points along with 11 rebounds.

The Tigers' victory was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 12-2. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 81.3 points per game. As for the Mustangs, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 10-4 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Memphis and SMU are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Memphis hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.2 points per game. However, it's not like SMU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.6 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Going forward, Memphis is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. This contest will be their sixth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 1-4 against the spread).

Odds

Memphis is a solid 7-point favorite against SMU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Tigers, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 149 points.

Series History

Memphis and SMU both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.