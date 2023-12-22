Who's Playing

Bucknell Bison @ Merrimack Warriors

Current Records: Bucknell 3-7, Merrimack 5-7

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Lawler Arena -- North Andover, Massachusetts

What to Know

The Merrimack Warriors will be home for the holidays to greet the Bucknell Bison at 2:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Lawler Arena. Merrimack will be looking to keep their ten-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

After soaring to 89 points the game before, Merrimack faltered in their match on Tuesday. They received a tough blow as they fell 65-49 to the Bearcats. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Merrimack has scored all season.

Meanwhile, Bucknell's game on Saturday was all tied up 30-30 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They fell 70-63 to the Highlanders.

The Warriors' defeat dropped their record down to 5-7. As for the Bison, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-7 record this season.

Looking ahead, Merrimack is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites at home this season.

Merrimack came up short against Bucknell when the teams last played back in December of 2022, falling 61-55. Will Merrimack have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Merrimack is a big 7.5-point favorite against Bucknell, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Warriors, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 126.5 points.

Series History

Bucknell won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.