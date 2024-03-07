Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Merrimack looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 43-39 lead against LIU.

If Merrimack keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 20-11 in no time. On the other hand, LIU will have to make due with a 7-22 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

LIU Sharks @ Merrimack Warriors

Current Records: LIU 7-21, Merrimack 19-11

When: Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

The LIU Sharks and the Merrimack Warriors are set to clash at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Hammel Court in a Northeast postseason contest. LIU is no doubt hoping to put an end to a seven-game streak of away losses.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 21.3% worse than the opposition, a fact LIU found out the hard way on Thursday. They fell 78-64 to the Blue Devils. The over/under was set at 141.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Meanwhile, Merrimack unfortunately witnessed the end of their ten-game winning streak on Saturday. They took a 89-85 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Pioneers. Merrimack didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Sharks have traveled a rocky road recently having lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-21 record this season. As for the Warriors, their defeat ended a five-game streak of away wins and brought them to 19-11.

LIU ended up a good deal behind Merrimack in their previous meeting back in February, losing 83-68. Can LIU avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Merrimack has won 7 out of their last 10 games against LIU.