Florida State Seminoles @ Miami Hurricanes

Current Records: Florida State 10-6, Miami 12-4

Florida State is 9-1 against Miami since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in an ACC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Watsco Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Florida State had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 6.3 points), and they went ahead and made it four on Saturday. They walked away with a 67-58 win over the Fighting Irish.

Va. Tech typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday Miami proved too difficult a challenge. They managed a 75-71 victory over the Hokies. The success was a return to things as normal for Miami, who in their previous outing suffered a shocking 80-71 upset defeat to Louisville.

Miami can attribute much of their success to Matthew Cleveland, who scored 21 points, and Nijel Pack, who scored 19 points along with eight rebounds and five assists.

The Seminoles are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven contests, which provided a massive bump to their 10-6 record this season. As for the Hurricanes, their victory bumped their record up to 12-4.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Florida State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.7 points per game. However, it's not like Miami struggles in that department as they've been averaging 83.7 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Florida State won a game that couldn't have been any closer in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, slipping by Miami 85-84. Will Florida State repeat their success, or does Miami have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Miami is a solid 7-point favorite against Florida State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hurricanes as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 157.5 points.

Florida State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Miami.