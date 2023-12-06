Who's Playing

LIU Sharks @ Miami Hurricanes

Current Records: LIU 1-6, Miami 6-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The LIU Sharks' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Miami Hurricanes at 7:00 p.m. ET on December 6th at Watsco Center. LIU might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 27 turnovers on Saturday.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent, a fact LIU found out the hard way. They took a 74-59 bruising from the Panthers.

Meanwhile, the Hurricanes beat the Fighting Irish 62-49 on Saturday. The victory was just what Miami needed coming off of a 95-73 loss in their prior match.

Matthew Cleveland was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 14 points along with 5 rebounds and 4 steals.

The Sharks bumped their record down to 1-6 with that defeat, which was their fifth straight on the road. As for the Hurricanes, their victory bumped their record up to 6-1.

Wednesday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: LIU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 32.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Miami struggles in that department as they've been even better at 36 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.