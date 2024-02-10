Who's Playing

N. Carolina Tar Heels @ Miami Hurricanes

Current Records: N. Carolina 18-5, Miami 15-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the Miami Hurricanes and the N. Carolina Tar Heels are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on February 10th at Watsco Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

After soaring to 82 points the game before, Miami faltered in their game on Monday. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 60-38 to the Cavaliers. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Miami has scored all season.

Meanwhile, the matchup between N. Carolina and the Tigers on Tuesday hardly resembled the 65-55 effort from their previous meeting. The Tar Heels took a 80-76 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Tigers. It was the first time this season that N. Carolina let down their fans at home.

Armando Bacot put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 24 points and 13 rebounds. RJ Davis was another key contributor, scoring 22 points along with five assists.

The Hurricanes' loss dropped their record down to 15-8. As for the Tar Heels, their defeat ended a ten-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 18-5.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as the pair are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Miami hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79 points per game. However, it's not like N. Carolina struggles in that department as they've been averaging 82.8 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Miami was able to grind out a solid win over the Tar Heels in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, winning 80-72. Does Miami have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Tar Heels turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

N. Carolina has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Miami.