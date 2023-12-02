Who's Playing

Notre Dame Fighting Irish @ Miami Hurricanes

Current Records: Notre Dame 3-3, Miami 5-1

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida

What to Know

Notre Dame and Miami are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2016, but not for long. Both teams will face off in an ACC battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Watsco Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

On Tuesday, the Fighting Irish couldn't handle the Gamecocks and fell 65-53.

The losing side was boosted by Tae Davis, who scored 15 points along with 8 rebounds.

Meanwhile, after a string of five wins, Miami's good fortune finally ran out on Tuesday. They ended up on the wrong side of a bruising 95-73 walloping at the hands of the Wildcats. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 163-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Wooga Poplar, who scored 19 points along with 8 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Norchad Omier, who scored 20 points along with 6 rebounds.

Miami struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as Kentucky racked up 26.

Their wins bumped the Fighting Irish to 3-3 and the Gamecocks to 6-0.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Notre Dame have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Miami struggles in that department as they've been averaging 35.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Notre Dame came up short against Miami in their previous matchup back in December of 2022, falling 76-65. Can Notre Dame avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Miami and Notre Dame both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.