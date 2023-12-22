Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Miami and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They are fully in control with a 54-25 lead over Stonehill College.

If Miami keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 9-2 in no time. On the other hand, Stonehill College will have to make due with a 1-12 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Stonehill College Skyhawks @ Miami Hurricanes

Current Records: Stonehill College 1-11, Miami 8-2

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Miami. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Stonehill College Skyhawks at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Watsco Center. The timing is sure in Miami's favor as the squad sits on seven straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while Stonehill College has not had much luck on the away from home, with 12 straight road losses dating back to last season.

Last Saturday, the Hurricanes earned a 84-77 win over the Explorers. The win was just what Miami needed coming off of a 90-63 defeat in their prior matchup.

Miami's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Norchad Omier, who scored 23 points along with eight rebounds. Wooga Poplar was another key contributor, scoring 25 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Skyhawks came up short against the Wildcats last Monday and fell 75-62.

The Hurricanes' win bumped their record up to 8-2. As for the Skyhawks, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-11.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Miami just can't miss this season, having made 50.6% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Stonehill College, though, as they've only made 39.4% of their shots per game this season. Given Miami's sizeable advantage in that area, Stonehill College will need to find a way to close that gap.

Odds

Miami is a big 28-point favorite against Stonehill College, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hurricanes as a 28.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 152 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.