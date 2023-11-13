An intriguing Monday night slate in college basketball begins at Madison Square Garden. The Michigan Wolverines visit the St. John's Red Storm in a non-conference matchup as part of the 2023 Gavitt Tipoff Games. Michigan is 2-0 this season after a 17-15 showing a year ago. St. John's opened its season with a win over Stony Brook, and the 2023-24 campaign is the first for the Red Storm under Rick Pitino.

Tipoff is at 6:30 p.m. ET in New York. For this game, SportsLine consensus lists the Red Storm as 2-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 155.5 in the latest Michigan vs. St. John's odds. Before making any St. John's vs. Michigan picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It went 85-55 on all top-rated college basketball picks last season, returning more than $1,600 for $100 players. Anyone who followed it saw huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Michigan vs. St. John's and revealed its CBB picks and predictions. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for St. John's vs. Michigan:

Michigan vs. St. John's spread: St. John's -2

Michigan vs. St. John's over/under: 155.5 points

Michigan vs. St. John's money line: SJU -135, MICH +133

Michigan: The Wolverines are 6-5 against the spread in the last 11 road games

St. John's: The Red Storm are 5-13 against the spread in the last 18 home games

Why Michigan can cover

Michigan has taken care of business through the first two games of the season. The Wolverines won those contests by an average of 27.5 points per game, and Michigan is averaging 95.5 points per game. The Wolverines are in the top 20 of the nation in offensive efficiency, generating 1.29 points per possession, and Michigan's shooting numbers are off the charts. Michigan is shooting 54.9% from the field, 64.2% on 2-point attempts and 40.4% on 3-point attempts this season.

The Wolverines are also generating 18.0 assists per game and committing a turnover on only 13.5% of offensive possessions. That comes after a 2022-23 season in which the Wolverines were near the top of the country in turnover rate (15.2%) and live-ball turnover rate (7.7%). Michigan's defense is also giving up only 0.92 points per possession this season, and the Wolverines led the Big Ten in opponent shooting a year ago. For the full season, opponents shot only 48% inside the arc and 31.7% from 3-point distance against Michigan.

Why St. John's can cover

St. John's is led by a pair of all-conference standouts in Joel Soriano and Chris Ledlum. Soriano earned All-Big East honors last season, averaging 15.2 points per game and leading the conference with 11.9 rebounds per contest. He also generated 22 points, 11 rebounds, and three blocked shots in the opener for the Red Storm. Soriano is joined by the Harvard transfer, Ledlum, who was an All-Ivy League selection a year ago. He also led his conference in rebounds (8.5 per game) while averaging 18.8 points per game, and Ledlum produced 16 points, 14 rebounds, four assists and two steals in the season opener.

That duo led St. John's to 1.31 points per possession in the blowout win over Stony Brook, and the Red Storm produced the best offensive rebound rate (56.2%) in any game across the first week of Division 1 action. St. John's also shot 50% from 3-point range and 91.7% from the free throw line in that matchup, and the Red Storm are facing a Michigan team that ranked No. 351 in the country in turnover creation rate (14.4%) on defense last season.

