Who's Playing

College of Charleston @ Monmouth

Current Records: College of Charleston 19-1; Monmouth 1-17

What to Know

The Monmouth Hawks will be returning home after a three-game road trip. Monmouth and the #18 College of Charleston Cougars will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at OceanFirst Bank Center. The Cougars will be strutting in after a win while the Hawks will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Monmouth found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 68-48 punch to the gut against the Towson Tigers on Saturday. Guard Jack Collins had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 37 minutes with 3-for-12 shooting.

Meanwhile, College of Charleston made easy work of the William & Mary Tribe on Monday and carried off an 82-54 victory. College of Charleston can attribute much of their success to guard Dalton Bolon, who had 15 points, and forward Ante Brzovic, who had 17 points in addition to five boards.

Monmouth have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 21.5-point spread they are up against. Now might not be the best time to take the Hawks against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past seven consecutive games.

Monmouth is now 1-17 while the Cougars sit at 19-1. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Monmouth is 360th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 57.1 on average. College of Charleston's offense has more to brag about, as they they rank 30th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 80.3 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: OceanFirst Bank Center -- West Long Branch, New Jersey

OceanFirst Bank Center -- West Long Branch, New Jersey

Odds

The Cougars are a big 21.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 21.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -113

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.