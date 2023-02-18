Who's Playing

Elon @ Monmouth

Current Records: Elon 7-21; Monmouth 6-22

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the Elon Phoenix will be on the road. Elon and the Monmouth Hawks will face off in a Colonial battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at OceanFirst Bank Center. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close matchup.

The Phoenix have to be aching after a bruising 88-66 loss to the College of Charleston Cougars on Thursday. Elon was surely aware of their 13.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Meanwhile, Monmouth ended up a good deal behind the Northeastern Huskies when they played on Thursday, losing 77-62.

Elon is now 7-21 while Monmouth sits at 6-22. Elon is 3-17 after losses this year, the Hawks 3-18.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: OceanFirst Bank Center -- West Long Branch, New Jersey

OceanFirst Bank Center -- West Long Branch, New Jersey Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hawks are a slight 1-point favorite against the Phoenix, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.