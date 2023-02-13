Who's Playing

North Carolina A&T @ Monmouth

Current Records: North Carolina A&T 12-15; Monmouth 5-21

What to Know

The North Carolina A&T Aggies are on the road again Monday and play against the Monmouth Hawks at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 13 at OceanFirst Bank Center. The Aggies will be seeking to avenge the 79-64 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played January 28th.

North Carolina A&T came up short against the Stony Brook Seawolves this past Saturday, falling 69-59.

Meanwhile, Monmouth was expected to have a tough go of it this past Saturday, and, well, they did. They suffered a grim 86-57 defeat to the Hofstra Pride.

Barring any buzzer beaters, North Carolina A&T is expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with North Carolina A&T, who are 12-11-1 against the spread.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: OceanFirst Bank Center -- West Long Branch, New Jersey

OceanFirst Bank Center -- West Long Branch, New Jersey Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Aggies are a slight 1-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Monmouth won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.