Who's Playing

Weber State @ Montana State

Current Records: Weber State 8-9; Montana State 11-7

What to Know

The Montana State Bobcats won both of their matches against the Weber State Wildcats last season (78-57 and 69-66) and are aiming for the same result on Saturday. Montana State and Weber State will face off in a Big Sky battle at 6 p.m. ET at Max Worthington Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Bobcats strolled past the Idaho State Bengals with points to spare on Thursday, taking the matchup 81-68.

Meanwhile, Weber State narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Montana Grizzlies 59-57.

Montana State is now 11-7 while Weber State sits at 8-9. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Montana State ranks 29th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.30% on the season. Less enviably, the Wildcats have allowed their opponents to shoot 45.70% from the floor on average, which is the 37th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Max Worthington Arena -- Bozeman, Montana

Max Worthington Arena -- Bozeman, Montana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Weber State have won nine out of their last 13 games against Montana State.