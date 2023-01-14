Who's Playing
Weber State @ Montana State
Current Records: Weber State 8-9; Montana State 11-7
What to Know
The Montana State Bobcats won both of their matches against the Weber State Wildcats last season (78-57 and 69-66) and are aiming for the same result on Saturday. Montana State and Weber State will face off in a Big Sky battle at 6 p.m. ET at Max Worthington Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Bobcats strolled past the Idaho State Bengals with points to spare on Thursday, taking the matchup 81-68.
Meanwhile, Weber State narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Montana Grizzlies 59-57.
Montana State is now 11-7 while Weber State sits at 8-9. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Montana State ranks 29th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.30% on the season. Less enviably, the Wildcats have allowed their opponents to shoot 45.70% from the floor on average, which is the 37th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Max Worthington Arena -- Bozeman, Montana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Weber State have won nine out of their last 13 games against Montana State.
- Mar 11, 2022 - Montana State 69 vs. Weber State 66
- Feb 05, 2022 - Montana State 78 vs. Weber State 57
- Dec 30, 2021 - Weber State 85 vs. Montana State 75
- Feb 06, 2021 - Weber State 82 vs. Montana State 74
- Feb 04, 2021 - Weber State 96 vs. Montana State 88
- Feb 15, 2020 - Montana State 77 vs. Weber State 63
- Jan 23, 2020 - Montana State 62 vs. Weber State 61
- Feb 16, 2019 - Weber State 94 vs. Montana State 82
- Jan 24, 2019 - Weber State 93 vs. Montana State 84
- Mar 03, 2018 - Weber State 95 vs. Montana State 92
- Mar 04, 2017 - Weber State 76 vs. Montana State 67
- Dec 29, 2016 - Weber State 87 vs. Montana State 75
- Feb 25, 2016 - Weber State 68 vs. Montana State 60