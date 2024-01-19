Halftime Report

N. Arizona fell flat on their face against Montana last Saturday, but memory of that harsh loss doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. N. Arizona has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Portland State 47-32.

N. Arizona came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Portland State Vikings @ N. Arizona Lumberjacks

Current Records: Portland State 11-6, N. Arizona 7-10

Portland State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Portland State Vikings and the N. Arizona Lumberjacks will face off in a Big Sky battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Walkup Skydome. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, Portland State will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Last Saturday, the Vikings narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Wildcats 69-66.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 14 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact N. Arizona found out the hard way on Saturday. They were dealt a punishing 90-47 loss at the hands of the Grizzlies. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points N. Arizona has scored all season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, N. Arizona struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Vikings' win bumped their record up to 11-6. As for the Lumberjacks, their loss was their fifth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 7-10.

Thursday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Portland State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.1 rebounds per game. It's a different story for N. Arizona, though, as they've been averaging only 29.7 rebounds per game. Given Portland State's sizeable advantage in that area, N. Arizona will need to find a way to close that gap.

Portland State barely slipped by N. Arizona when the teams last played back in February of 2023, winning 88-87. Will Portland State repeat their success, or does N. Arizona have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Portland State is a 4.5-point favorite against N. Arizona, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 141.5 points.

Portland State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against N. Arizona.