Who's Playing

CSNorthridge Matadors @ N. Colorado Bears

Current Records: CSNorthridge 5-2, N. Colorado 3-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Bank of Colorado Arena -- Greeley, Colorado

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

After four games on the road, N. Colorado is heading back home. They will take on the CSNorthridge Matadors at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. N. Colorado might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up ten turnovers on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, it was a hard-fought game, but the Bears had to settle for a 74-72 loss against the Toreros.

Despite the defeat, N. Colorado had strong showings from Brock Wisne, who scored 15 points along with 8 rebounds, and Riley Abercrombie, who scored 17 points along with 8 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Matadors were able to grind out a solid victory over the Tigers on Wednesday, taking the game 80-69. The win made it back-to-back wins for CSNorthridge.

Among those leading the charge was De'Sean Allen-Eikens, who scored 32 points along with 6 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Jordan Brinson, who scored 12 points along with 7 rebounds.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: N. Colorado have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. However, it's not like CSNorthridge struggles in that department as they've been even better at 43 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

N. Colorado beat CSNorthridge 70-63 in their previous meeting back in December of 2022. Does N. Colorado have another victory up their sleeve, or will CSNorthridge turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

N. Colorado won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.