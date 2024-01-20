Halftime Report

The last time N. Dak. State and Oral Roberts met, the match was decided by 34 points, but it sure doesn't look like the final score will be so lopsided this time. N. Dak. State has jumped out to a quick 33-29 lead against Oral Roberts.

N. Dak. State came into the match with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles @ N. Dak. State Bison

Current Records: Oral Roberts 8-10, N. Dak. State 8-11

How To Watch

What to Know

Oral Roberts and N. Dak. State are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2020, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Summit battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Scheels Center. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

Last Thursday, the Golden Eagles came up short against the Fighting Hawks and fell 87-77. Oral Roberts has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Oral Roberts struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the Bison couldn't handle the Pioneers on Thursday and fell 78-70.

The Golden Eagles now have a losing record at 8-10. As for the Bison, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost seven of their last eight matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-11 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Oral Roberts hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.8 points per game. However, it's not like N. Dak. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.3 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Everything came up roses for Oral Roberts against N. Dak. State when the teams last played back in March of 2023 as the team secured a 92-58 win. With Oral Roberts ahead 51-20 at the half, the match was all but over already.

Odds

N. Dak. State is a slight 2-point favorite against Oral Roberts, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bison as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 154 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

N. Dak. State and Oral Roberts both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.