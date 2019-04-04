NCAA bracket 2019: Final Four of the NCAA Tournament, printable March Madness bracket, college basketball schedule
We are headed to the Final Four n the 2019 NCAA Tournament, so print your bracket and follow along with us
From 68 teams in the NCAA Tournament, we are down to four. The Final Four. Michigan State slayed the beast known as Duke to emerge from the East Regional, Texas Tech took down Gonzaga to win the West Regional, Virginia escaped past Purdue in overtime to claim the South Regional and Auburn went on an historic run to earn the Midwest Regional crown.
CBS Sports brings you every possible angle during March Madness, but it's all meaningless if you're not following our live 2019 NCAA Tournament bracket and following along with one of your own at home. There's only one thing you have to do -- print the official bracket! Then, embrace the continued madness ... because it is inevitable.
Click here to enlarge and print the official 2019 NCAA Tournament bracket.
