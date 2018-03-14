NCAA Tournament 2018 bracket predictions and picks from proven computer model

Let the madness begin. It's almost time to lock your 2018 March Madness bracket picks, and before you do, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say. Over the past two NCAA Tournaments, SportsLine's model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has nailed 12 of 15 first-round upsets and 9 of 12 double-digit-seed upsets.

Some of the upsets it's called: No. 11 seed Xavier, No. 12 seed Middle Tennessee State, No. 13 seed Hawaii and No. 14 seed Stephen F. Austin.

And the model was nearly flawless in the opening round last year, going 27-5. Anyone who followed it has been well on their way to winning their NCAA Tournament bracket pool.



That wasn't a fluke, either. Their model crushed college basketball last season, producing a 755-636-20 record on its A-rated picks and returning a massive profit of $6,529 for any $100 player who followed them.



And if you're looking for a pick that will give you a huge edge, back No. 10 seed Oklahoma against No. 7 seed Rhode Island in the first game of the Round of 64 on Thursday.



The Sooners come into the 2018 NCAA Tournament following a late-season slide that included just two wins in their final 10 games. That stretch included a 30-point blowout at the hands of Kansas and double-digit losses to Texas Tech, Texas, Baylor and Oklahoma State. Many analysts disagreed with Oklahoma even being included in the NCAA Tournament field.



But while Oklahoma's struggles received plenty of attention because Trae Young, the nation's leader in scoring (27.4 points) and assists (8.8), plays for the Sooners, Rhode Island also faltered down the stretch.

The Rams dropped three of their final five games and scored just 57 points in a loss to Davidson in the Atlantic 10 Tournament final. The computer sees them struggling to keep up with an Oklahoma team that ranks fourth nationally with 85.2 points.



Don't fall into the trap of believing Oklahoma doesn't belong in the 2018 NCAA Tournament bracket. Pick them to pull a first-round upset.

Another curveball: Michigan State rebounds from a disappointing performance in the Big Ten Tournament and makes a run all the way to the Final Four as a No. 3 seed. Look for a 21-point win and cover from Michigan State against Bucknell in the first round.



Michigan State has not advanced past the second round of the NCAA Tournament the past two seasons. However, Tom Izzo's squad is stacked with talented veterans.



The Spartans are led by Sophomore forward Miles Bridges. The second-team All-American leads the team with 16.9 points per game and is second with 6.9 rebounds per game. Bridges' ability to play inside or outside pairs well with sophomore guard Cassius Winston, who is averaging 12.6 points and 6.8 assists. Winston is shooting an impressive 52.6 percent from three-point range this season.



Their early exit in the Big Ten Tournament hurt Michigan State in the eyes of the selection committee, but the model is still extremely high on a team that has won 13 of its past 14 games. In fact, SportsLine's model gives the Spartans the highest percentage chance of winning the Midwest Region and the second-best chance of any team to make the Final Four at 29.9 percent.

