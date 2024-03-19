The 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket has arrived, with First Four games taking place on Tuesday and Wednesday before the Round of 64 gets underway on Thursday. Purdue, UConn, Houston and North Carolina are the top seeds in the 2024 March Madness bracket, but they will each face their share of challenges as they try to advance to the 2024 Final Four. Identifying one of the 2024 March Madness bracket busters in the NCAA Tournament bracket 2024 can create a major advantage in March Madness bracket pools. Which teams will wind up being 2024 NCAA Tournament Cinderellas?

There was plenty of chaos during conference tournaments last week, as teams like NC State, UAB and Duquesne stole bids from NCAA Tournament bubble teams.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has nailed 20 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds since its inception in 2016 and nailed UConn's dramatic Final Four run as a 4-seed last year. It went an amazing 22-10 in the first round, including an astounding 12-4 in the Midwest and West regions.

Last year, SportsLine's computer simulation nailed massive upsets, including huge wins by No. 13 Furman over No. 4 Virginia and No. 10 Penn State over No. 7 Texas A&M. The model has beaten over 92% of all CBS Sports bracket players in three of the past five tournaments.

Top 2024 March Madness bracket upset picks

One Midwest Region surprise the model has identified: No. 11 seed Oregon knocks off No. 6 South Carolina in the first round. The Gamecocks overachieved by every metric this season after being picked to finish last in the SEC. However, they went just 5-4 in their last nine games and were 3-5 when they allowed at least 70 points in a game. Oregon has advanced to at least the Sweet 16 in each of its last four NCAA Tournament appearances, racking up the second-most tournament victories of any Pac-12 team since 2013. Head coach Dana Altman has coached 31 NCAA Tournament games in his career, while South Carolina coach Lamont Paris has only coached one game in the Big Dance.

Another surprise from the Midwest Region: No. 5 Gonzaga takes out No. 4 Kansas in the second round. The Jayhawks have been a No. 1 seed in five of the past seven NCAA Tournaments, but took a step back this year. Already short on depth, guard Kevin McCullar Jr. (knee) and center Hunter Dickinson (shoulder) are both considered day-to-day entering the 2024 NCAA Tournament for Kansas. Mark Few has a sterling 41-22 record in the NCAA Tournament and the Zags haven't lost to anybody other than Saint Mary's since Jan. 11. SportsLine's model has the Zags advancing to the Sweet 16, where they'll have a chance to pull off another stunner against Purdue. See which other 2024 March Madness upsets to target here.

