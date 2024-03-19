It's time to fill out your 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket before pools lock on Thursday. UConn, North Carolina, Houston and Purdue are the No. 1 seeds in the 2024 NCAA bracket, while the last four in were Boise State, Colorado, Virginia and Colorado State, all of whom are playing on either Tuesday or Wednesday in the 2024 First Four. Recent history has seen teams like Syracuse, UCLA and Tennessee begin March Madness in Dayton, but ultimately land at least in the Sweet 16. Who are the 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket busters and March Madness Cinderellas you need to back in your 2024 March Madness bracket picks? Before making any 2024 NCAA Tournament predictions, see the March Madness bracket picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has nailed 20 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds since its inception in 2016 and nailed UConn's dramatic Final Four run as a 4-seed last year. It went an amazing 22-10 in the first round, including an astounding 12-4 in the Midwest and West regions.

Last year, SportsLine's computer simulation nailed massive upsets, including huge wins by No. 13 Furman over No. 4 Virginia and No. 10 Penn State over No. 7 Texas A&M. The model has beaten over 92% of all CBS Sports bracket players in three of the past five tournaments.

Now, SportsLine's advanced computer model has simulated the entire 2024 NCAA Tournament 10,000 times to come up with the perfect 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket and find out which teams will pull off the biggest upsets. You shouldn't even think about making a pick without seeing what their model has to say.

Top 2024 March Madness bracket upset picks

One Midwest Region surprise the model has identified: No. 11 seed Oregon knocks off No. 6 South Carolina in the first round. When the Ducks are in the NCAA Tournament field, they should be considered dangerous. Though they've missed it altogether three times since 2018, Oregon has made it to at least the Sweet 16 in its last four appearances under coach Dana Altman. That span includes a Final Four berth (2017) and an Elite Eight appearance (2016). The Ducks are peaking at the right time after rolling through the Pac-12 Tournament, and SportsLine's model has spotted a strong chance for a bracket-busting upset in this one.

Another surprise from the Midwest Region: No. 5 Gonzaga beats No. 4 Kansas in the second round. The Jayhawks looked vulnerable late in the season with center Hunter Dickinson (shoulder) and guard Kevin McCullar Jr. (knee) both ailing. Gonzaga is flying under the radar after taking a step back overall this season, but that could position the Zags to return to the role of giant killer that Mark Few excelled at earlier in his career. See which other 2024 March Madness upsets to target here.

How to make 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket predictions

SportsLine's model is also predicting a stunning No. 12 seed that will reach the Sweet Sixteen and has one region where three double-digit underdogs pull off first-round shockers, busting brackets everywhere. With the model's track record of calling bracket-busting upsets, you'll want to see which stunners it's calling this year before locking in any 2024 NCAA bracket picks.

So how should you fill out your NCAA Tournament 2024 bracket, and which NCAA Tournament Cinderella teams will shock college basketball? Visit SportsLine to see which 12-seed reaches the Sweet 16, and which region features a 10-seed, 11-seed, and 13-seed delivering first-round shockers and has a 9-seed in the Elite Eight, all from the model that has beaten 92% of bracket players three of the last five tournaments.