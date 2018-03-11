NCAA Tournament bracket: Printable field for March Madness to get you ready for Selection Sunday

Print out your bracket so you can start filling out your winners as soon as the tournament field is announced

It's the second Sunday in March, which means Selection Sunday is upon us. The show to announce the field for the 2018 NCAA Tournament airs at 6 p.m. ET, and you can watch it here or on TBS. But don't let the bracket fall when you're not ready.

There's not a better way to prepare for all the action than having your bracket ready before the announcement. Sure, the field won't be set until the committee unveils the field on Sunday evening. But there's no better time than now to print off a blank bracket so you can fill in the blanks as they get revealed on Sunday.

You can find the CBS Sports printable bracket in PDF form by clicking the link here.

If you want to get an idea for what it might look like after the selections are made, CBS Sports bracketology expert Jerry Palm has you covered here

Don't forget before the NCAA Tournament begins, you can also play Bracket Games through CBS Sports by creating a pool with your office, family or friends, or filling out your bracket online.

May the odds be ever in your favor!

