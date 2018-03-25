NCAA Tournament gambling: Few bet on Loyola-Chicago, but they could be paid out huge
Nevada's biggest sportsbook only took 32 bets on Loyola before the tournament
The only thing better than a Cinderella story is cashing in on a Cinderella story.
Those who placed long shot bets on the Loyola (Chicago) are pretty close to doing just that, as the Ramblers took down Kansas State with a 16-point victory on Saturday night. The win advanced Loyola to the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament -- a fate not many envisioned for the 11th seed.
However, this is March, and anything can happen in March. Loyola has busted a lot of brackets, but they could also bring a big payday for those that showed faith.
Before the tourney, Loyola had 300-to-1 odds to win it all. Nevada's largest sportsbook operator, William Hill, only took 32 bets on the Ramblers at that price. The biggest wager was $150 to win $45,000. The second biggest was $100 to win $30,000.
After an unexpected hot start to the tournament, the Ramblers entered the Sweet 16 with 60-to-1 odds before squeaking by Nevada with a one-point victory.
If they're able to go all the way, it would be one of the biggest upsets and tournament surprises in the history of March Madness. That road to complete the job won't be easy, though, as the Ramblers will take on Michigan next week with a spot in the championship on the line.
-
March Madness times, TV schedule
Your guide on how, when and where to watch the Elite Eight
-
Villanova vs. Texas Tech: How to watch
The winner of Sunday's Elite Eight showdown between the Wildcats and Red Raiders will advance...
-
Odds to win 2018 NCAA Tournament
With the Final Four almost set, now would be a great time to get your bet in
-
Watch, stream NCAA Tournament games
We've reached the Elite Eight, so make sure you know how to watch online
-
Final Four tip times, TV schedule, dates
Half of the Final Four is set. Four teams remain vying for the final two spots reserved in...
-
Bracket Games: Play round by round games
Even if your bracket is thoroughly busted, there's still hope with our tourney games