NCAA Tournament Final Four betting odds: Villanova is clear favorite, Loyola still the underdog

This NCAA Tournament has been one of the craziest in recent memory, but who's going to win this thing? Villanova, Kansas, Michigan and Loyola-Chicago will vie for the right to call themselves national champions, starting with Saturday's Final Four games.

Have you placed your bets yet? Las Vegas oddsmakers have updated their odds for who will win the NCAA Tournament. There are some surprises, too: Michigan has better odds than Kansas, thanks at least partly to the fact that Kansas will face a tougher semifinal opponent. But there's a clear-cut agreement that Villanova should be the favorite.

These odds are from the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook. We also have projections from CBS Sports data scientist Stephen Oh, whose best work is usually over at our in-depth gambling site SportsLine -- we'll give you this bit for free!

Odds to win the national championship