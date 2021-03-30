UConn and Baylor fought until the very end for the chance to advance to the Final Four of the women's NCAA Tournament on Monday night, with the Huskies coming out on top, 69-67. It was intense, and will be remembered for the no-call on UConn at the end of regulation that prevented Baylor from getting a chance to hit the free throw line and potentially tie or win the game.

From LeBron James to the average viewers at home, many had issues with a foul not being called with the game on the line.

Here's a look at the play:

UConn head coach Geno Auriemma believes that moments like this are not new to sports. To him, it's actually "the nature of sports."

Here's what he said about the play in question after the game:

"It is what it is ... you want to go back and check every single call throughout the entire game and then add them all up? You don't. That's the nature of sports ... we probably fouled a number of times during the game and didn't get called for it. They probably fouled a number of times during the game and didn't get called for it ... I mean, you could go back and forth the whole thing. The bottom line is the officials did what they're gonna do. I'm not gonna sit here and apologize for it."

After hearing that James tweeted about it being a foul, Auriemma laughed and sarcastically responded, "I don't think LeBron James' ever won a game by a bad call on the officials, do you think?"

Auriemma then put it in perspective, saying players will never evaluate a call after a game and hand the game over because of a call.

"I probably doubt that in [James'] career he won a game and decided to give it back because he looked at it and went 'that was a foul,'" Auriemma said.

With the call going in UConn's favor, the women's basketball team is in the Final Four for the thirteenth consecutive tournament.