Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Nebraska and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 41-33 lead against Indiana.

Nebraska entered the match having won four straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it five, or will Indiana step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Indiana Hoosiers @ Nebraska Cornhuskers

Current Records: Indiana 10-3, Nebraska 11-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska TV: Big Ten Network



Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Ticket Cost: $4.00

What to Know

Indiana has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Indiana Hoosiers and the Nebraska Cornhuskers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

Indiana scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Friday. They walked away with a 100-87 victory over the Owls. With that victory, Indiana brought their scoring average up to 76.3 points per game.

Among those leading the charge was Malik Reneau, who dropped a double-double on 34 points and 11 rebounds. That's the first time this season that he scored 30 or more points. Another player making a difference was Payton Sparks, who scored ten points along with eight rebounds and four blocks.

Nebraska has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five matches by 21 points or more this season. Couldn't have asked for a better way to wrap up 2023 than the 91-62 stomp they got at home against the Bulldogs. The victory was familiar territory for Nebraska who now have four in a row.

Nebraska relied on the efforts of Josiah Allick, who scored ten points along with seven rebounds, and C.J. Wilcher, who scored 18 points along with three steals. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Wilcher has scored all season. Brice Williams was another key contributor, scoring 16 points along with seven rebounds.

The Hoosiers have been performing well recently as they've won seven of their last nine games, which provided a nice bump to their 10-3 record this season. As for the Cornhuskers, their victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 11-2.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Indiana hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.3 points per game. However, it's not like Nebraska struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.6 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Indiana strolled past Nebraska in their previous matchup back in December of 2022 by a score of 81-65. The rematch might be a little tougher for Indiana since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Nebraska is a 5-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 151 points.

Series History

Indiana has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Nebraska.