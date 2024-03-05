Who's Playing

Vermont Catamounts @ New Hamp. Wildcats

Current Records: Vermont 24-6, New Hamp. 15-13

What to Know

Vermont has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the New Hamp. Wildcats will face off in an America East battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Lundholm Gym. Vermont's defense has only allowed 62.8 points per game this season, so the Wildcats' offense will have their work cut out for them.

On Saturday, the Catamounts were able to grind out a solid victory over the River Hawks, taking the game 74-62.

Meanwhile, New Hamp.'s recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight defeat. They fell 87-74 to the Bearcats. New Hamp. found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 13 fewer assists than your opponent.

The Catamounts are on a roll lately: they've won 15 of their last 16 games, which provided a nice bump to their 24-6 record this season. As for the Wildcats, their defeat was their fourth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 15-13.

Keep an eye on the arc in Tuesday's contest: Vermont have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.9 threes per game. However, it's not like New Hamp. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9 threes per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Vermont strolled past the Wildcats in their previous meeting back in February by a score of 70-54. The rematch might be a little tougher for Vermont since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Vermont has won 9 out of their last 10 games against New Hamp..