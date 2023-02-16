Who's Playing

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi @ Nicholls State

Current Records: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 17-9; Nicholls State 13-11

What to Know

The Nicholls State Colonels and the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders will face off in a Southland clash at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 16 at David R. Stopher Gym. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Nicholls State didn't have too much trouble with the Southeastern Louisiana Lions on the road on Saturday as they won 88-77.

Meanwhile, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi was able to grind out a solid victory over the Lamar Cardinals on Saturday, winning 61-52.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Colonels are expected to win a tight contest Thursday. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The wins brought Nicholls State up to 13-11 and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to 17-9. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Nicholls State enters the matchup with 17.8 takeaways on average, good for fifth best in college basketball. The Islanders are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the contest boasting the 23rd most takeaways per game in college basketball at 16.2.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: David R. Stopher Gym -- Thibodaux, Louisiana

David R. Stopher Gym -- Thibodaux, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Colonels are a slight 2-point favorite against the Islanders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Nicholls State have won six out of their last ten games against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.