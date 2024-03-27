The 2024 NIT Tournament continued Tuesday with two quarterfinals matchups on the schedule. The opening game featured No. 4 seed Georgia upsetting No. 2 seed Ohio State 79-77 on the road. The Bulldogs will face the winner of No. 1 seed Seton Hall-UNLV next Tuesday at Hinkle Fieldhouse with a trip to the championship game on the line.
Georgia guard Noah Thomasson scored a team-high 21 points, and Blue Cain added 17 in the win. Ohio State ends its season with a 22-14 record. The Buckeyes will head into the offseason with newly elevated coach Jake Diebler looking to retool the roster ahead of Oregon, UCLA, USC, and Washington joining the Big Ten this summer.
The second and final game of the day saw Indiana State eliminate Cincinnati 85-81. Indiana State star Robbie Avila scored 22 points and Isaiah Swope added 18. The Sycamores will play the winner of No. 2 seed Utah-VCU in the semifinals next.
Cincinnati ends its season with a 22-15 record. The Bearcats were in their first season as a member of the Big 12 alongside BYU, Houston, and UCF.
All times Eastern
2024 NIT bracket, scores, schedule
Games in the first three rounds to be played at the higher-seeded team's home arena
Top left region
First round
- No. 1 Seton Hall 75, Saint Joseph's 72 (OT)
- UNLV 84, No. 2 Princeton 77
- Boston College 62, No. 3 Providence 57
- North Texas 84, No. 4 LSU 77
Second round
Quarterfinals
- No. 1 Seton Hall vs. UNLV | Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Bottom left region
First round
- No. 1 Wake Forest 87, Appalachian State 76
- No. 2 Ohio State 88, Cornell 83
- No. 3 Virginia Tech 74, Richmond 58
- No. 4 Georgia 78, Xavier 76
Second round
Quarterfinals
- No. 4 Georgia 79, No. 2 Ohio State 77 -- Recap
Upper right region
First round
- No. 1 Indiana State 101, SMU 92
- No. 2 Cincinnati 73, San Francisco 72 (OT)
- No. 3 Bradley 74, Loyola Chicago 62
- Minnesota 73, No. 4 Butler 72
Second round
Quarterfinals
- No. 1 Indiana State 85, No. 2 Cincinnati 81 -- Recap
Lower right region
- VCU 70, No. 1 Villanova 61
- No. 2 Utah 84, UC Irvine 75
- No. 3 Iowa 91, Kansas State 82
- USF 83, No. 4 UCF 77
Second round
Quarterfinals
- VCU vs. No. 2 Utah | Wednesday, 9 p.m.
Semifinals
April 2, Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis
- No. 4 Georgia vs. TBD
- No. 1 Indiana State vs. TBD
NIT Championship
April 4, Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis
- Semifinal winners