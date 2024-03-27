The 2024 NIT Tournament continued Tuesday with two quarterfinals matchups on the schedule. The opening game featured No. 4 seed Georgia upsetting No. 2 seed Ohio State 79-77 on the road. The Bulldogs will face the winner of No. 1 seed Seton Hall-UNLV next Tuesday at Hinkle Fieldhouse with a trip to the championship game on the line.

Georgia guard Noah Thomasson scored a team-high 21 points, and Blue Cain added 17 in the win. Ohio State ends its season with a 22-14 record. The Buckeyes will head into the offseason with newly elevated coach Jake Diebler looking to retool the roster ahead of Oregon, UCLA, USC, and Washington joining the Big Ten this summer.

The second and final game of the day saw Indiana State eliminate Cincinnati 85-81. Indiana State star Robbie Avila scored 22 points and Isaiah Swope added 18. The Sycamores will play the winner of No. 2 seed Utah-VCU in the semifinals next.

Cincinnati ends its season with a 22-15 record. The Bearcats were in their first season as a member of the Big 12 alongside BYU, Houston, and UCF.

All times Eastern

2024 NIT bracket, scores, schedule

Games in the first three rounds to be played at the higher-seeded team's home arena

Top left region

First round

No. 1 Seton Hall 75, Saint Joseph's 72 (OT)

UNLV 84, No. 2 Princeton 77

Boston College 62, No. 3 Providence 57

North Texas 84, No. 4 LSU 77

Second round

No. 1 Seton Hall 72, North Texas 58 -- Recap

UNLV 79, Boston College 70 -- Recap

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Seton Hall vs. UNLV | Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Bottom left region

First round

No. 1 Wake Forest 87, Appalachian State 76

No. 2 Ohio State 88, Cornell 83



No. 3 Virginia Tech 74, Richmond 58

No. 4 Georgia 78, Xavier 76

Second round

No. 2 Ohio State 81, No. 3 Virginia Tech 73 -- Recap

No. 4 Georgia 72, No. 1 Wake Forest 66 -- Recap

Quarterfinals

No. 4 Georgia 79, No. 2 Ohio State 77 -- Recap

Upper right region

First round

No. 1 Indiana State 101, SMU 92

No. 2 Cincinnati 73, San Francisco 72 (OT)

No. 3 Bradley 74, Loyola Chicago 62

Minnesota 73, No. 4 Butler 72

Second round

No. 2 Cincinnati 74, No. 3 Bradley 57 -- Recap

No. 1 Indiana State 76, Minnesota 64 -- Recap

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Indiana State 85, No. 2 Cincinnati 81 -- Recap

Lower right region

VCU 70, No. 1 Villanova 61

No. 2 Utah 84, UC Irvine 75

No. 3 Iowa 91, Kansas State 82

USF 83, No. 4 UCF 77

Second round

VCU 70, USF 65 -- Recap

No. 2 Utah 91, No. 3 Iowa 82 -- Recap

Quarterfinals

VCU vs. No. 2 Utah | Wednesday, 9 p.m.

Semifinals

April 2, Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis

No. 4 Georgia vs. TBD

No. 1 Indiana State vs. TBD

NIT Championship

April 4, Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis