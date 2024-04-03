Indiana State was left out of the NCAA Tournament, but the Sycamores are having themselves a memorable March anyway. No. 1 seed ISU is just one victory away from hoisting the NIT trophy after eliminating No. 2 seed Utah with a 100-90 win in the semifinals on Tuesday night inside Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Ryan Cornwell led the Sycamores with 27 while Robbie Vail added 26 points and 10 rebounds. Indiana State shot 57% from the floor while outlasting a Utes squad that hit 17 of 29 attempts from 3-point range. ISU will play fellow No. 1 seed Seton Hall in the championship game on Thursday.

The Pirates earned their spot in the title game by knocking off No. 4 seed Georgia 84-67 in Tuesday night's second semifinal. Five players reached double figures for Seton Hall, led by Al-Amir Dawes with 20. The Pirates led by as much as 24 in the second half as Georgia struggled to a 5 of 26 shooting performance from 3-point range.

Like Indiana State, Seton Hall was left on the wrong side of the NCAA Tournament's at-large cutoff. But both teams have managed to stay motivated and press for what would be a significant achievement. Seton Hall last won the NIT in 1953, and Indiana State has never won it.

All times Eastern

2024 NIT bracket, scores, schedule

Games in the first three rounds to be played at the higher-seeded team's home arena

Region 1

First round

No. 1 Seton Hall 75, Saint Joseph's 72 (OT)

UNLV 84, No. 2 Princeton 77

Boston College 62, No. 3 Providence 57

North Texas 84, No. 4 LSU 77

Second round

No. 1 Seton Hall 72, North Texas 58 -- Recap

UNLV 79, Boston College 70 -- Recap

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Seton Hall 91, UNLV 68 | Recap

Region 2

First round

No. 1 Wake Forest 87, Appalachian State 76

No. 2 Ohio State 88, Cornell 83



No. 3 Virginia Tech 74, Richmond 58

No. 4 Georgia 78, Xavier 76

Second round

No. 2 Ohio State 81, No. 3 Virginia Tech 73 -- Recap

No. 4 Georgia 72, No. 1 Wake Forest 66 -- Recap

Quarterfinals

No. 4 Georgia 79, No. 2 Ohio State 77 -- Recap

Region 3

First round

No. 1 Indiana State 101, SMU 92

No. 2 Cincinnati 73, San Francisco 72 (OT)

No. 3 Bradley 74, Loyola Chicago 62

Minnesota 73, No. 4 Butler 72

Second round

No. 2 Cincinnati 74, No. 3 Bradley 57 -- Recap

No. 1 Indiana State 76, Minnesota 64 -- Recap

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Indiana State 85, No. 2 Cincinnati 81 -- Recap

Region 4

VCU 70, No. 1 Villanova 61

No. 2 Utah 84, UC Irvine 75

No. 3 Iowa 91, Kansas State 82

USF 83, No. 4 UCF 77

Second round

VCU 70, USF 65 -- Recap

No. 2 Utah 91, No. 3 Iowa 82 -- Recap

Quarterfinals

No. 2 Utah 74, VCU 54 | Recap

Semifinals

April 2, Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis

No. 1 Indiana State 100, No. 2 Utah 90 | Recap

No. 1 Seton Hall 84, No. 4 Georgia 67 | Recap

NIT Championship

April 4, Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis