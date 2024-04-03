Indiana State was left out of the NCAA Tournament, but the Sycamores are having themselves a memorable March anyway. No. 1 seed ISU is just one victory away from hoisting the NIT trophy after eliminating No. 2 seed Utah with a 100-90 win in the semifinals on Tuesday night inside Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Ryan Cornwell led the Sycamores with 27 while Robbie Vail added 26 points and 10 rebounds. Indiana State shot 57% from the floor while outlasting a Utes squad that hit 17 of 29 attempts from 3-point range. ISU will play fellow No. 1 seed Seton Hall in the championship game on Thursday.
The Pirates earned their spot in the title game by knocking off No. 4 seed Georgia 84-67 in Tuesday night's second semifinal. Five players reached double figures for Seton Hall, led by Al-Amir Dawes with 20. The Pirates led by as much as 24 in the second half as Georgia struggled to a 5 of 26 shooting performance from 3-point range.
Like Indiana State, Seton Hall was left on the wrong side of the NCAA Tournament's at-large cutoff. But both teams have managed to stay motivated and press for what would be a significant achievement. Seton Hall last won the NIT in 1953, and Indiana State has never won it.
All times Eastern
2024 NIT bracket, scores, schedule
Games in the first three rounds to be played at the higher-seeded team's home arena
Region 1
First round
- No. 1 Seton Hall 75, Saint Joseph's 72 (OT)
- UNLV 84, No. 2 Princeton 77
- Boston College 62, No. 3 Providence 57
- North Texas 84, No. 4 LSU 77
Second round
Quarterfinals
- No. 1 Seton Hall 91, UNLV 68 | Recap
Region 2
First round
- No. 1 Wake Forest 87, Appalachian State 76
- No. 2 Ohio State 88, Cornell 83
- No. 3 Virginia Tech 74, Richmond 58
- No. 4 Georgia 78, Xavier 76
Second round
Quarterfinals
- No. 4 Georgia 79, No. 2 Ohio State 77 -- Recap
Region 3
First round
- No. 1 Indiana State 101, SMU 92
- No. 2 Cincinnati 73, San Francisco 72 (OT)
- No. 3 Bradley 74, Loyola Chicago 62
- Minnesota 73, No. 4 Butler 72
Second round
Quarterfinals
- No. 1 Indiana State 85, No. 2 Cincinnati 81 -- Recap
Region 4
- VCU 70, No. 1 Villanova 61
- No. 2 Utah 84, UC Irvine 75
- No. 3 Iowa 91, Kansas State 82
- USF 83, No. 4 UCF 77
Second round
Quarterfinals
- No. 2 Utah 74, VCU 54 | Recap
Semifinals
April 2, Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis
NIT Championship
April 4, Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis
- No. 1 Indiana State vs. No. 1 Seton Hall | ESPN, fuboTV (Try for free)