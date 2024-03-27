Who's Playing

PFW Mastodons @ Norfolk State Spartans

Current Records: PFW 20-11, Norfolk State 21-10

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, March 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall -- Norfolk, Virginia

Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall -- Norfolk, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The PFW Mastodons and the Norfolk State Spartans are set to clash at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall in a Horizon League postseason contest. The stakes are high as both teams are all in, both fighting to extend their postseason success.

Tarleton State typically has all the answers at home, but on Monday PFW proved too difficult a challenge. They slipped by the Texans 73-72. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Mastodons.

Meanwhile, Norfolk State earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Saturday. They took down Alabama A&M 81-66.

PFW has been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a nice bump to their 23-12 record this season. As for Norfolk State, they pushed their record up to 23-11 with that win, which was their 14th straight at home.