Who's Playing

Abilene Chr. Wildcats @ North Carolina State Wolfpack

Current Records: Abilene Chr. 1-0, North Carolina State 1-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The North Carolina State Wolfpack will be playing at home against the Abilene Chr. Wildcats at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at PNC Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

North Carolina State took care of business in their home opener on Monday. They came out on top against the Bulldogs by a score of 72-59. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 12 more assists than your opponent, as North Carolina State did.

North Carolina State's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Michael O'Connell, who earned 14 points along with 7 assists. DJ Burns Jr. was another key contributor, earning 16 points.

Meanwhile, Abilene Chr. had to kick off their season on the road on Monday, but they showed no ill effects. They walked away with a 64-59 victory over the Cowboys.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Abilene Chr. to victory, but perhaps none more so than Hunter Jack Madden, who earned 14 points.

The Wolfpack's victory bumped their record up to 1-0. As for the Wildcats, their victory bumped their record up to an identical 1-0.