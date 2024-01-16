Who's Playing

Wake Forest Demon Deacons @ North Carolina State Wolfpack

Current Records: Wake Forest 12-4, North Carolina State 12-4

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the North Carolina State Wolfpack are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 16th at PNC Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Wake Forest has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won seven games by 19 points or more this season. Everything went their way against the Cavaliers on Saturday as the Demon Deacons made off with a 66-47 win. Despite the victory, that was the fewest points Wake Forest has scored all year.

Wake Forest's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Hunter Sallis, who scored 21 points along with nine rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Kevin Miller, who scored 14 points along with seven assists.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing 54 points in their last match, North Carolina State made sure to put some points up on the board against Louisville on Saturday. The Wolfpack walked away with an 89-83 victory over the Cardinals.

North Carolina State can attribute much of their success to DJ Horne, who went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 27 points and 3 assists. Those 27 points set a new season-high mark for him. Michael O'Connell was another key contributor, scoring 11 points along with six assists.

The Demon Deacons pushed their record up to 12-4 with that victory, which was their tenth straight at home. They've been dominating during the matches in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 19 points. As for the Wolfpack, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a nice bump to their 12-4 record this season.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Tuesday as Wake Forest and North Carolina State are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Wake Forest hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.9 points per game. However, it's not like North Carolina State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.9 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Wake Forest is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep Wake Forest's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 3-6 record against the spread vs North Carolina State over their last nine matchups.

Odds

North Carolina State is a slight 2-point favorite against Wake Forest, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolfpack as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 149.5 points.

Series History

North Carolina State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Wake Forest.