North Carolina vs. UCLA: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch North Carolina vs. UCLA basketball game
Who's Playing
UCLA @ North Carolina
Current Records: UCLA 7-4; North Carolina 6-5
What to Know
The North Carolina Tar Heels will take on the UCLA Bruins in a holiday battle at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. UNC staggers in eager to bring about an end to their four-game losing streak.
The Tar Heels received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 94-81 to the Gonzaga Bulldogs. A silver lining for UNC was the play of F Garrison Brooks, who had 16 points along with six boards.
Meanwhile, UCLA lost to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish by a decisive 75-61 margin. G Chris Smith (10 points), G Prince Ali (9 points), G Jaime Jaquez Jr. (9 points), and F Shareef O'Neal (8 points) were the top scorers for UCLA.
UNC is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 1-7 against the spread when favored.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: CBS
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Tar Heels are a 4.5-point favorite against the Bruins, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tar Heels as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 141
Series History
North Carolina have won both of the games they've played against UCLA in the last five years.
- Nov 23, 2018 - North Carolina 94 vs. UCLA 78
- Dec 19, 2015 - North Carolina 89 vs. UCLA 76
-
