North Carolina vs. UCLA: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

UCLA @ North Carolina

Current Records: UCLA 7-4; North Carolina 6-5

What to Know

The North Carolina Tar Heels will take on the UCLA Bruins in a holiday battle at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. UNC staggers in eager to bring about an end to their four-game losing streak.

The Tar Heels received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 94-81 to the Gonzaga Bulldogs. A silver lining for UNC was the play of F Garrison Brooks, who had 16 points along with six boards.

Meanwhile, UCLA lost to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish by a decisive 75-61 margin. G Chris Smith (10 points), G Prince Ali (9 points), G Jaime Jaquez Jr. (9 points), and F Shareef O'Neal (8 points) were the top scorers for UCLA.

UNC is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 1-7 against the spread when favored.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tar Heels are a 4.5-point favorite against the Bruins, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tar Heels as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 141

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

North Carolina have won both of the games they've played against UCLA in the last five years.