North Carolina vs. Virginia: Prediction, pick, odds, line, how to watch online, live stream

The ACC regular season is up for grabs, and Monday might go a long way in determining which contender takes the lead as North Carolina (19-4, 9-1 ACC) welcomes Virginia (20-2, 8-2) into Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Duke (21-2, 9-1) leads the trio in the standings by virtue of two head-to-head wins over Virginia, most recently on the road in a demolition this weekend, but UNC can become the first in the league to get to 10 conference wins Monday. Beating Virginia -- even at home -- won't come easy. The Cavaliers haven't lost consecutive games under Tony Bennett since February 2017, and after losing to Duke in Charlottesville, Virginia, the Tar Heels may be in line to face a stingy UVA team looking to validate itself as an ACC giant.

UNC's track record against UVA should bode well for the visitors, too. Virginia has won the last three over UNC coming into Monday, and 5-4 against the Tar Heels in its last nine games dating back to 2014.

Viewing information

When : Monday, 7 p.m. ET



: Monday, 7 p.m. ET Where : Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina



: Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ESPN



ESPN Live stream: WatchESPN

Game prediction, pick

Latest odds via SportsLine: Virginia -1

Duke has been the sexy team to discuss in the ACC, and I get it. Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett and the dunk highlight package they produce makes it easy to discuss. But quietly, UNC has been just as solid. They come in having won seven straight in league play after a 2-1 start, with two of those coming by double digits against top-15 ranked teams. Even after struggling to oust Miami at home this weekend, I think UNC is the pick here by a hair. Pick: North Carolina 69, Virginia 65



