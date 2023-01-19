Who's Playing
Oral Roberts @ North Dakota State
Current Records: Oral Roberts 15-4; North Dakota State 8-11
What to Know
The North Dakota State Bison won both of their matches against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles last season (77-59 and 92-72) and are aiming for the same result on Thursday. North Dakota State and Oral Roberts will face off in a Summit battle at 8 p.m. ET at Scheels Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Bison strolled past the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the matchup 78-65.
Meanwhile, the St. Thomas (MN) Tommies typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday the Golden Eagles proved too difficult a challenge. Oral Roberts enjoyed a cozy 81-69 victory over St. Thomas (MN).
North Dakota State is now 8-11 while Oral Roberts sits at 15-4. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bison are 358th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 9.9 on average. To make matters even worse for North Dakota State, the Golden Eagles enter the contest with only 10.2 turnovers per game on average, good for 12th best in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Scheels Center -- Fargo, North Dakota
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
North Dakota State have won 13 out of their last 18 games against Oral Roberts.
- Mar 07, 2022 - North Dakota State 92 vs. Oral Roberts 72
- Feb 17, 2022 - North Dakota State 77 vs. Oral Roberts 59
- Jan 22, 2022 - North Dakota State 72 vs. Oral Roberts 71
- Mar 09, 2021 - Oral Roberts 75 vs. North Dakota State 72
- Feb 06, 2021 - Oral Roberts 80 vs. North Dakota State 74
- Feb 05, 2021 - North Dakota State 61 vs. Oral Roberts 54
- Mar 09, 2020 - North Dakota State 75 vs. Oral Roberts 69
- Feb 08, 2020 - North Dakota State 83 vs. Oral Roberts 76
- Jan 09, 2020 - Oral Roberts 79 vs. North Dakota State 73
- Mar 10, 2019 - North Dakota State 86 vs. Oral Roberts 73
- Feb 14, 2019 - North Dakota State 85 vs. Oral Roberts 73
- Jan 26, 2019 - North Dakota State 67 vs. Oral Roberts 57
- Feb 08, 2018 - Oral Roberts 67 vs. North Dakota State 66
- Jan 13, 2018 - North Dakota State 82 vs. Oral Roberts 64
- Feb 22, 2017 - North Dakota State 82 vs. Oral Roberts 80
- Jan 25, 2017 - North Dakota State 81 vs. Oral Roberts 71
- Feb 04, 2016 - North Dakota State 67 vs. Oral Roberts 63
- Jan 09, 2016 - Oral Roberts 66 vs. North Dakota State 65