Who's Playing

Oral Roberts @ North Dakota State

Current Records: Oral Roberts 15-4; North Dakota State 8-11

What to Know

The North Dakota State Bison won both of their matches against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles last season (77-59 and 92-72) and are aiming for the same result on Thursday. North Dakota State and Oral Roberts will face off in a Summit battle at 8 p.m. ET at Scheels Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Bison strolled past the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the matchup 78-65.

Meanwhile, the St. Thomas (MN) Tommies typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday the Golden Eagles proved too difficult a challenge. Oral Roberts enjoyed a cozy 81-69 victory over St. Thomas (MN).

North Dakota State is now 8-11 while Oral Roberts sits at 15-4. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bison are 358th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 9.9 on average. To make matters even worse for North Dakota State, the Golden Eagles enter the contest with only 10.2 turnovers per game on average, good for 12th best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Scheels Center -- Fargo, North Dakota

Scheels Center -- Fargo, North Dakota Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

North Dakota State have won 13 out of their last 18 games against Oral Roberts.