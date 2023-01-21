Who's Playing

UMKC @ North Dakota State

Current Records: UMKC 7-13; North Dakota State 8-12

What to Know

The UMKC Kangaroos won both of their matches against the North Dakota State Bison last season (80-77 and 85-71) and are aiming for the same result on Saturday. The Kangaroos are staying on the road to face off against North Dakota State at 2 p.m. ET Jan. 21 at Scheels Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The game between UMKC and the North Dakota Fighting Hawks on Thursday was not a total blowout, but with UMKC falling 77-60 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for North Dakota State as they lost 92-69 to the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles on Thursday.

The losses put UMKC at 7-13 and the Bison at 8-12. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Kangaroos are stumbling into the contest with the 35th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 14.6 on average. North Dakota State has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 356th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only ten on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Scheels Center -- Fargo, North Dakota

Scheels Center -- Fargo, North Dakota

Series History

UMKC have won three out of their last five games against North Dakota State.