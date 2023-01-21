Who's Playing
UMKC @ North Dakota State
Current Records: UMKC 7-13; North Dakota State 8-12
What to Know
The UMKC Kangaroos won both of their matches against the North Dakota State Bison last season (80-77 and 85-71) and are aiming for the same result on Saturday. The Kangaroos are staying on the road to face off against North Dakota State at 2 p.m. ET Jan. 21 at Scheels Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
The game between UMKC and the North Dakota Fighting Hawks on Thursday was not a total blowout, but with UMKC falling 77-60 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.
Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for North Dakota State as they lost 92-69 to the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles on Thursday.
The losses put UMKC at 7-13 and the Bison at 8-12. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Kangaroos are stumbling into the contest with the 35th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 14.6 on average. North Dakota State has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 356th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only ten on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Scheels Center -- Fargo, North Dakota
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
UMKC have won three out of their last five games against North Dakota State.
- Feb 19, 2022 - UMKC 85 vs. North Dakota State 71
- Jan 20, 2022 - UMKC 80 vs. North Dakota State 77
- Mar 07, 2021 - North Dakota State 69 vs. UMKC 65
- Jan 30, 2021 - UMKC 49 vs. North Dakota State 47
- Jan 29, 2021 - North Dakota State 71 vs. UMKC 67