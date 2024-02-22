Who's Playing

Elon Phoenix @ Northeastern Huskies

Current Records: Elon 12-15, Northeastern 10-17

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Matthews Arena -- Boston, Massachusetts

Matthews Arena -- Boston, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the Elon Phoenix and the Northeastern Huskies are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 22nd at Matthews Arena. Elon will be strutting in after a win while the Huskies will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Elon made the experts look like fools on Saturday, as the team pulled off a huge upset of the Seahawks. They slipped by the Seahawks 73-72. 73 seems to be a good number for Elon as the squad scooped up a win with the same number of points in their previous game.

Meanwhile, the Huskies suffered a grim 82-62 defeat to the Pride on Saturday. Northeastern has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Northeastern struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The victory makes it two in a row for the Phoenix and bumps their season record up to 12-15. As for the Huskies, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost six of their last eight matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-17 record this season.

Elon came up short against the Huskies in their previous matchup back in January, falling 84-72. Can Elon avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Northeastern has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Elon.